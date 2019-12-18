Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Ematic PBS Kids Playtime Pad 7" Tablet with PBS Kids HDMI Streaming TV Stick
$45 $130
free shipping

That's $85 off list and $35 less than what you'd pay for just the tablet at Best Buy. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
  • 1024x600 7" touchscreen
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 1.3Ghz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM & 16GB flash memory
  • front and back cameras
  • WiFi ready & Bluetooth supported
  • USB connection & microSD card slot
  • parental controls & customizations
  • streaming stick allows PBS shows anytime on the 24/7 channel
  • Model: PB356KD
