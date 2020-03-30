Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ematic 27" 1080p HD Monitor
$109 $120
free shipping

It's $11 off list and the best price we could find. (It's also a good price for a 27" 1080p monitor in general.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • VGA and HDMI connectors
  • adjustable tilt angle
  • Model: ECM270
