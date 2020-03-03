Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Ematic 11.6" 720p Touch Laptop
$149 $230
free shipping

That's $81 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • In several colors (Black pictured)
  • 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 TN touchscreen display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Windows 10 S
  • Model: EWT127BL
  • Published 9 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
1 comment
Rich_P
The thread title says "1080p" but the specs posted says it's 720p. Also, a TN panel which is not nearly as good as IPS.
3 hr 44 min ago