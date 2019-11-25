Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 48 mins ago
Dyson V7 Trigger Pro HEPA Handheld Vacuum
$140 $299
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $9 and within $3 of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
Features
  • combination tool, crevice tool, mini motorized tool
  • 30 minutes of fade-free suction
  • hygienic dirt ejector
  • 2 power modes
  • 15 cyclones
  • Model: 233396-01
