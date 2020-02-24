Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dyson V7 Mattress Handheld Vacuum
$100 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dyson via eBay, with a 2-year Dyson warranty.
  • up to 30 minutes of run-time
  • whole-machine HEPA filtration
  • includes a mini soft dusting brush, motorized mattress and upholstery tool, combination tool, and crevice tool
  • Model: 282804-01
