Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum
$180 $330
free shipping

All-time low and the price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
  • It includes a 2-year manufacturer warranty.
Features
  • ergonomic, telescoping handle
  • height adjustment
  • includes combination tool, crevice tool, and motorized brush
  • Model: 248392-01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Dyson
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register