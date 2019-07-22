- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $249.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" knocks it to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under last month's mention of a refurb and and the second lowest outright price we've seen. (It's also $60 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb; most stores charge $400 for a new unit.) Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Carpet Cleaning Machine for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (Iron/Fuchsia 3 pictured) for $274.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our June mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 what you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
