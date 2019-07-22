New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum
$120 $139
free shipping

Walmart offers the Dyson V6 Trigger Origin Handheld Vacuum in Gray for $119.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34, although we saw it for $20 less in May. Buy Now

Features
  • up to 20 minutes of vacuuming per charge
  • combination tool for dusting
  • crevice tool for tight spaces
  • Model: 231942-01
Details
Comments
