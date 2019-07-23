New
eBay · 27 mins ago
$152
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Animal Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Purple 1 or Red 2 for $189.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our refurb mention from last September as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $119 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- direct-drive cleaner head
- washable filter
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
- combination tool, crevice tool, & mini motorized tool
- docking / charging station
- Model: 210692-01
Details
Amazon · 3 days ago
Dyson Tangle Free Turbine
$38 $69
free shipping
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $38.13. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $38.13. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum
$116 $300
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $144.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $115.99. With free shipping, that's $184 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Features
- motorized cleaner head
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Refurb Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum
$136 $500
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Animal Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron for $169.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $135.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our mention from last September and the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's also at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
Kohl's · 3 days ago
Dyson DC50 Ball Compact Allergy HEPA Upright Vacuum
$200 w/ $40 Kohl's Cash $400
free shipping
Kohl's offers the Dyson DC50 Ball Compact Allergy HEPA Upright Vacuum for $199.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the included $40 in Kohl's cash, that's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $140.) Buy Now
Tips
- Although you'll only see $30 Kohl's Cash in cart, Kohl's rounds up when you're within $2 of the next earning threshold.
Features
- mattress tool
- carbon fiber soft dusting brush
- combination tool
- stair tool
- Model: 209456-01
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit
$99
free shipping
Amazon offers the Makita 18-volt Compact Lithium-Ion Cordless Vacuum Kit in Blue for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Tips
- several other retailers match this price
Features
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Rakuten · 4 days ago
iRobot Braava Jet 240 Mopping Robot
$159 $199
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the iRobot Braava Jet 240 Mopping Robot for $199. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.20. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $18, although we saw it for $27 less in January. Buy Now
Features
- designed to wet mop, damp sweep, or dry sweep hard floors
- Bluetooth
- carpert sensor
- virtual wall mode
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Allydrew via Amazon offers the Wrapables Animal Mini Tabletop Vacuum in Pig for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Black + Decker AirSwivel Upright Vacuum
$39 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker AirSwivel Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner in Blue for $39.99. Choose No-Rush Shipping to drop it to $39.28. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via its in-store pickup discount
Features
- 170° swivel steering
- 2-in-1 crevice tool
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
Features
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
eBay · 1 mo ago
Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants
$20
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes S to XXL
New
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer
$220
free shipping
Dyson Outlet via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson HD01 Supersonic Hair Dryer in several colors (Iron/Fuchsia 3 pictured) for $274.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $219.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our June mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $179 what you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 1-year Dyson warranty applies.
Features
- motor located in the handle
- 3 speed settings & 4 heat settings
- removable filter
- 3 magnetic attachments
- measures air temperature 20 times every second to prevent heat damage
- Model: HD01
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $310 less than what you'd pay for it new, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Amazon · 5 days ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$370 $500
free shipping
Stores America via Amazon offers the Cyclone V10 Motorhead Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Iron / Red for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find today by $129. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now for fulfillment on July 22 when it is expected to return.
Features
- up to 60 minutes of run time per full charge
- filtration system traps 99.97% of particles
- transforms to a handheld vacuum
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Refurb Dyson Hot + Cool Fan Heater
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $280 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- ambient temperature monitoring
- tip-over cutoff
- two airflow modes
- noise-reduction technology
