New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum
$152
free shipping
Dyson via eBay offers its refurbished Dyson V6 Animal Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Purple 1 or Red 2 for $189.99. Coupon code "JOY4DYSON" cuts that to $151.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our refurb mention from last September as the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $119 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
  • direct-drive cleaner head
  • washable filter
  • up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
  • combination tool, crevice tool, & mini motorized tool
  • docking / charging station
  • Model: 210692-01
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JOY4DYSON"
  • Expires 7/23/2019
    Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay Dyson
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register