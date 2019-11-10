Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $78 and the best deal we've seen on a new unit. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save on a selection of new and refurbished Dyson vacuums, fans, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $4 under our mention from two weeks ago and $179 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
A number of Best Buy Black Friday deals are already active. Shop Now at Best Buy
$40 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find by $25 today. (It's also just an extremely low price for a Targus backpack in general.)
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Best Buy
As an upgrade with immediate activation, existing Verizon customers can save $600 and get the Galaxy Note9 at the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $70 under our mention from July and the best price we've seen (it's the lowest price we could find today by $12). Buy Now at Dyson
A low by $75 and the best price we've ever seen, even before factoring in the bonus kit. Buy Now at Dyson
That's a savings of $348 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
That's $123 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
