Walmart offers the Dyna-Glo Premium X-Large Heavy-Duty Charcoal Grill in Black for $199.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most retailers charge $259 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • 576 sq. in. primary cooking area
  • 240 sq. in. secondary cooking area
  • porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates
  • adjustment crank to raise and lower the charcoal tray
  • stainless steel smoke stack with an adjustable flue
  • Model: DGN576DNC-D