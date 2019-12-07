Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Disney Junior Muppet Babies Wocka Wocka Feature Fozzie Plush
$10
pickup at Walmart

It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • It stands 12" tall.
  • He tells jokes and sings a song from the show.
  • Model: 14451
