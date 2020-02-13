Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Design Element Logan 30" Single Sink Vanity w/ Porcelain Sink & Top
$381 $529
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Note that the faucet and drain are NOT included.
Features
  • Available in White (pictured) and Blue
  • Solid Hardwood Frame
  • White Finished Cabinet
  • Porcelain Integrated Countertop and Sink
  • 1 Functional Drawer and 1 Flip Down Drawer
  • Soft Close Drawers with Dovetail Joinery
  • Model: S07-30-WT
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Walmart Design Element
