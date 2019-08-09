New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Denon 8" 220W RMS 3-Way Tri-Amped Studio Reference Monitor Speaker
2 for $270 $700
free shipping

Audiosavings via eBay offers two Denon 8" 220-watt RMS 3-Way Tri-Amped Studio Reference Monitor Speakers for $269.95 with free shipping. That's a savings of $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • three band EQ
  • 1-inch silk dome tweeter
  • 5-inch woven Kevlar midrange unit
  • 8-inch woven Kevlar woofer
  • 40 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
  • Model: DN-508S
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Denon
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register