New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3670 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core PC
$649 $1,141
free shipping

That's $36 under our January mention, $492 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3670w10ps1167
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i7 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register