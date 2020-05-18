Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3670 Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Minitower Desktop PC
$399 $499
free shipping

That's $528 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "399BIZDT".
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: smv3670w10ps1135
  • Code "399BIZDT"
  • Expires 5/18/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
1 comment
lreddiablo
This is not a minitower, it is a regular sized. I've seen this same mistake posted before on here for Dell desktops
1 hr 9 min ago