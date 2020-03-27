Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 32 mins ago
Dell Vostro 15 3590 10th-Gen Comet Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$699 $1,213
free shipping

That's $514 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • AMD Radeon 610 Series 2GB graphics
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav153w10p1c2068b
