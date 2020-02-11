Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 31 mins ago
Dell Vostro 14 5490 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i7 Quad 14" Laptop
$779 $1,427
free shipping

That's $648 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav145w10p1c4108
