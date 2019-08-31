Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $91. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3.75-lb. ASUS VivoBook Thin and Light Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 16" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $742 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Precision 3630 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3GHz Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's $446 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $40 less in March. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5490 Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop for $619 with free shipping. That's $522 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 17" Gaming Backpack for $27.24 with free shipping. That's $13 under our May mention, $28 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Foggy Night for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
