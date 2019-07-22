New
Dell USB 3.0 Docking Station
$90 $180
free shipping

Amazon offers the Dell D3100 USB 3.0 4K UltraHD Triple Display Dock for $89.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today, also by $10. This video dock connects up to three displays to a laptop at once, including one Ultra HD 4K display and two full HD displays. Buy Now

  • 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
  • DisplayPort output
  • 2 HDMI ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • 3.5mm audio & microphone jacks
  • 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
  • HDMI to DVI adapter
  • Model: D3100
