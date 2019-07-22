Amazon offers the Dell D3100 USB 3.0 4K UltraHD Triple Display Dock for $89.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today, also by $10. This video dock connects up to three displays to a laptop at once, including one Ultra HD 4K display and two full HD displays. Buy Now
- 5 USB ports (3 x 3.0 and 2 x 2.0)
- DisplayPort output
- 2 HDMI ports
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- 3.5mm audio & microphone jacks
- 2-foot USB 3.0 cable
- HDMI to DVI adapter
- Model: D3100
Lifewit via Amazon offers Prime members its Lifewit Vintage Leather 15.6" Laptop Satchel Bag for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off, $5 under last month's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It fits laptop sizes up to 15.6".
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- external side and top pockets
- padded compartment
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- made of waterproof canvas
- adjustable strap
- converts to handbag or crossbody
Lenovo offers its Lenovo 15.6" Casual Toploader Laptop Bag in Black for $10.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $791 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $599 with free shipping. That's $614 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 520 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Black for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention at $441 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Refurbished Store takes 35% off any item or 45% off orders of $399 or more via coupon code "BTS2019DEAL" during its Back To School Sale. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
- The coupon won't work on clearance items.
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz dual-core processor
- 14.1" 1280x800 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 160GB hard drive
- DVD player, CD burner
- Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11g wireless
- Windows 7 Pro
