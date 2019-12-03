Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 54 mins ago
Dell S2317HWi 23" 1080p Wireless Connect Monitor w/ Charging Stand
$85 $160
free shipping

It's the best deal today by $72 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • connects wirelessly to up to two mobile devices
  • provides wireless charging for Qi- or PMA-enabled devices
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • dual 3-watt speakers
  • 2-port USB 2.0 hub & HDMI input
  • Model: S2317HWi
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video Dell
23" Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register