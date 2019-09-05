Personalize your DealNews Experience
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $429 with free shipping. That's $50 under our March mention, $292 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 2.9GHz 6-core Desktop PC for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $399 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Coffee Lake Core i5 Desktop for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90D" cuts that to $459.99. Plus, you'll get $27.60 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll the points and with free shipping, that's $118 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $649.99. In-cart, it drops to $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from five days ago, $209 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Precision 3630 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 3GHz Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's $446 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $40 less in March. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Skytech Shadow AMD Ryzen 5 3.4GHz Desktop for $639.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our March mention, $259 off list, and the best price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now
Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the HP ProDesk 600 G4 Coffee Lake i5 3GHz 6-Core Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $649.99. Coupon code "BB90" drops that to $559.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $161, although most charge $764 or more. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7000 Series 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $742 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $80 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3540 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Workstation Laptop for $629 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention, $406 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5490 Comet Lake i5 14" Laptop for $619 with free shipping. That's $522 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell XPS 13 9365 Intel Amber Lake Y i7 1.5GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $1,284.79 with free shipping. That's $304 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 17" Gaming Backpack for $27.24 with free shipping. That's $13 under our May mention, $28 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
