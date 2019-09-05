New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precision Coffee Lake i3 SFF Desktop PC
$429 $721
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precision 3430 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $429 with free shipping. That's $50 under our March mention, $292 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctopsff3430us
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
