Dell Small Business · 31 mins ago
Dell Precision 7730 Intel Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$1,705 $3,427
free shipping

That's a savings of $1,722 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8850H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1600x900 LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia Quadro P3200 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: xctop7730hwus2
  • Expires 11/18/2019
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
