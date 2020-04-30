Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Technologies · 31 mins ago
Dell PowerEdge R240 Coffee Lake Celeron Rack Server
$492 $539
free shipping

That's $356 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • Use coupon code "SERVER42" to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900 Coffee Lake 3.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Model: pe_r240_13157_vi_vp
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SERVER42"
  • Expires 4/30/2020
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Servers Dell Technologies Dell
Celeron Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register