Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro i3 Desktop w/ 128GB SSD
$549 $599
free shipping

That's $307 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Tips
  • Use code "SAVE50" to get this discount.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-9100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Model: s005o3070mffus
  • Code "SAVE50"
  • Expires 4/16/2020
