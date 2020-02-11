Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 Kaby Lake i3 2-in-1 Laptop
$349 $549
free shipping

That's $43 under our expired mention from five days ago, $200 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Chrome OS
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED touchscreen
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • Functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: C7486-3250GRY-PUS
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
