Dell Inspiron AMD A9 Dual 11.6" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
$200 $350
free shipping

That's $29 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $49.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen display
  • AMD A9-9420e 1.8GHz dual-core processor
  • 4GB memory, 500GB storage
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: I3185-A999RED
