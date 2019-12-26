Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 25 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 10th-Gen i5 1.1GHz 14" Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$280 $600
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $320 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
  • Model: I34933464BLKPUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Core i5 14 inch SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register