Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
$105 $150
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Hybrid Laptop Power Adapter + 12,800mAh USB Type-C Portable Battery Pack for $104.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge at least $120. Buy Now
Features
- simultaneously charge both your laptop and a USB mobile device
- detaches for use as a power bank
- compatible with various Dell Chromebook, Inspiron, Latitude, and XPS laptops; see product page for specific models
- Model: PH45W17-CA
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Vizio E-Series 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$780 w/ $200 Dell Gift Card $900
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Vizio E-Series 69.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $200 Dell Gift Card for $779.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and, thanks to the gift card, the lowest price we could find now by $198. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, & Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless
- SmartCast TV with Chomecast (with access to NetFlix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: E70-F3
Dell Small Business · 1 wk ago
Dell PowerEdge Servers
up to 49% off
free shipping
Choose from a wide variety of rack and tower servers
Dell Small Business takes up to 49% off select Dell PowerEdge servers. Plus take an extra $100 off servers priced $899 or more via coupon code "SERVER100", an extra $300 off servers priced $1,499 or more via coupon code "SERVER300", or an extra $400 off servers priced $1,999 or more via coupon code "SERVER400". Plus, all orders qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets, with prices after noted coupons:
- Dell PowerEdge R240 Intel Xeon Coffee Lake E 3.3GHz Rack Server for $992 ($746 off)
Dell PowerEdge R730 Intel Xeon Broadwell 1.7GHz 1U Rack Server for $1089 ($802 off)
Dell Small Business · 3 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 15 3584 Intel Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 16" Laptop
$389 $684
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $389 with free shipping. That's $295 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Precison Kaby Lake i7 6-Core 2.2GHz 16" Laptop
$1,049 $1,751
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Precison 3530 Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $1,049 with free shipping. That's $702 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Kaby Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia Quadro P600 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Dell Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 12GB RAM & 128GB SSD
$460 $700
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $549.99. Coupon code "DELL90" knocks it to $459.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, you'd pay $190 more buying directly from Dell.) Buy Now
Tips
- You'll also earn $27.54 in Rakuten Super Points.
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 12GB RAM & 1TB hard drive with 128GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Dell Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$590 w/ $35 in Rakuten points $779
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $649.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $589.99. Plus, you'll also receive $35.34 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's a savings of $224 off list and $95 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Rakuten · 30 mins ago
Dell 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC
$360 w/ $22 in Rakuten Points $500
free shipping
Dell via Rakuten offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $419.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $359.99. Plus, you'll also receive $21.54 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $162 off list and $73 less than you pay buying directly from Dell. Buy Now
Features
- 9th-generation Intel Core i3-9100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 3 hrs ago
Dell Vostro Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 14" Laptop
$479 $970
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $479 with free shipping. That's $491 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366 x 768 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
