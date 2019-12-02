Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 34 mins ago
Dell G3 9th-Gen i5 8-Core 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU, 512GB SSD
$700 $1,000
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: I3590-5988BLK-PUS
  • Published 34 min ago
