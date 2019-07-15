New
Dell Coffee Lake i3 Micro PC w/ 128GB SSD
$479 $799
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz Micro Desktop PC for $479 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $16. (For further comparison, it's also only $10 more than our Cyber Monday mention.) Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB M.2 SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: RCF5J
