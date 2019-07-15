Dell Small Business offers its Dell OptiPlex 3060 Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.1GHz Micro Desktop PC for $479 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $16. (For further comparison, it's also only $10 more than our Cyber Monday mention.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: RCF5J
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3470 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Small Desktop PC for $549. That's tied with last week's mention, $450 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Desktop PC for $1,029.99 with free shipping. That's $380 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop PC for $1,175.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that price to $1,126.99. With free shipping, that's $473 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel 9th-gen. Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB video card
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off desktop purchases of $229 or more, or 45% off laptop purchases of $329 or more, via coupon code "HOT2019DEAL". Plus, the same code bags free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items and featured deals. Shop Now
- All Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 5680 Intel Coffee Lake 9th-Gen Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $649.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week at $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC for $999.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $350 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3.6GHz Coffee Lake 8-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Lexmark B2236dw Monochrome Laser Printer for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- up to 36 ppm print speed
- 600x600 dpi
- USB 2.0
- WiFi
- 250-sheet input tray
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $559 with free shipping. That's $57 under our mention from two weeks ago, $468 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its 3.4-lb. Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $569 with free shipping. That's $572 off and the lowest price we've seen for a Dell Vostro laptop with these specs. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home offers the 4.1-lb Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $849.99. Coupon code "DBINSPKYLO15" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's $80 under our May mention, $300 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: nnkyr5ws111saff
Dell Home offers its 4.3-lb. Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series 5584 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under our mention from last week, $170 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home offers its 3.1-lb. Dell Inspiron 3000 Series 3181 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $127.39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $22.) Buy Now
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM
- 16GB eMMC storage
- Google Chrome OS
Dell Home offers its 2.7-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Amber Lake Y i7 1.5GHz 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,136.79. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,087.79. With free shipping, that's $230 under our April mention (which included a $195 store credit), $472 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8500Y 1.5GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register