Dell's Back to School sale covers desktops across its Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines, with savings up to $600 off select models. The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card and 32 GB of memory is priced at $3,729.99, down from $4,529.99, while compact Dell Pro Micro desktops start under $800. The range spans everyday productivity desktops to high-end gaming rigs. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Includes Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware desktop lines
- Tower, all-in-one, slim, and micro form factors available
- Configurations with Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11
- Options with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5080 graphics for gaming
- Storage options ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB SSDs
- Memory configurations from 8 GB up to 32 GB DDR5
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Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Dell's desktop lineup spans budget all-in-ones starting around $750 up to high-end Alienware gaming towers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics. Shoppers can find a Dell Slim Desktop with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for $749.99, or step up to an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD for $3,899.99. Several Dell Pro Micro and Slim models are marked as clearance, with savings up to $410 off their listed value. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Desktops starting under $750, including compact and all-in-one models
- Alienware gaming desktops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 graphics
- Configurations with 8 GB to 64 GB of RAM
- Storage options from 256 GB up to 2 TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
- Dell Pro Micro, Slim, Tower, and All-in-One form factors available
Students and teachers can get the Dell XPS 13 Core 5 13.4" Touch Laptop for $600 after verifying education status with Dell Rewards. That's $100 off the current Dell price. Shipping is free. Note that this offer can't be combined with other promotions or the standard 10% student discount. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 5 320 4.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.4" 2560x1600 touch display
- 8GB LPDDR5x RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Graphics
- Windows 11 Home
- Backlit keyboard
Dell's Back to School monitor deals span budget office displays and high-end gaming screens, with prices from $94.99 up to $849.99 for the Alienware 32" 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. The lineup includes several QD-OLED panels, including the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor at $599.99, down from $799.99. Shoppers can also find high refresh rate gaming monitors, like the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor at $499.99. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Prices range from $94.99 for a 21.5" Dell Pro monitor to $849.99 for the Alienware 32" 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor
- Includes UltraSharp, 4K, curved, and gaming display options
- Several models feature refresh rates up to 500Hz for gaming
- QD-OLED options available from Dell and Alienware
- Adjustable stands with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot on many models
Dell's Back to School sale covers laptops across its XPS, Inspiron, Alienware, and Pro lineups, with savings up to $650 off. The Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop drops to $1,899.99 with an RTX 5060 graphics card, while everyday options like the Dell 15 start at $449.99. Shoppers can find 2-in-1 designs, business-focused Pro models, and Copilot+ PCs with AI features across the range. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 13.4" to 16.0"
- Configurations with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors
- Options with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage
- Gaming laptops available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop options included
- Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro models available
Dell's Back to School sale covers laptops across its XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines, with savings reaching up to $900 on select models. The new XPS 13 starts at $699.99, while gaming shoppers can find the Alienware 18 Area-51 marked down to $3,179.99 from $4,479.99. Students can also get an extra 10% off sitewide, with the new XPS 13 available to eligible students starting at $599.99. They ship for free. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Laptops ranging from 13" to 18" screens
- Options across XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage
- Gaming models available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
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