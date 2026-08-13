Dell's Back to School sale covers laptops across its XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines, with savings reaching up to $900 on select models. The new XPS 13 starts at $699.99, while gaming shoppers can find the Alienware 18 Area-51 marked down to $3,179.99 from $4,479.99. Students can also get an extra 10% off sitewide, with the new XPS 13 available to eligible students starting at $599.99. They ship for free. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Laptops ranging from 13" to 18" screens
- Options across XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage
- Gaming models available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
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Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
Dell's desktop lineup spans budget all-in-ones starting around $750 up to high-end Alienware gaming towers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics. Shoppers can find a Dell Slim Desktop with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for $749.99, or step up to an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD for $3,899.99. Several Dell Pro Micro and Slim models are marked as clearance, with savings up to $410 off their listed value. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Desktops starting under $750, including compact and all-in-one models
- Alienware gaming desktops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 graphics
- Configurations with 8 GB to 64 GB of RAM
- Storage options from 256 GB up to 2 TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
- Dell Pro Micro, Slim, Tower, and All-in-One form factors available
Students and teachers can get the Dell XPS 13 Core 5 13.4" Touch Laptop for $600 after verifying education status with Dell Rewards. That's $100 off the current Dell price. Shipping is free. Note that this offer can't be combined with other promotions or the standard 10% student discount. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 5 320 4.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.4" 2560x1600 touch display
- 8GB LPDDR5x RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Graphics
- Windows 11 Home
- Backlit keyboard
Dell's Back to School monitor deals span budget office displays and high-end gaming screens, with prices from $94.99 up to $849.99 for the Alienware 32" 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. The lineup includes several QD-OLED panels, including the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor at $599.99, down from $799.99. Shoppers can also find high refresh rate gaming monitors, like the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor at $499.99. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Prices range from $94.99 for a 21.5" Dell Pro monitor to $849.99 for the Alienware 32" 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor
- Includes UltraSharp, 4K, curved, and gaming display options
- Several models feature refresh rates up to 500Hz for gaming
- QD-OLED options available from Dell and Alienware
- Adjustable stands with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot on many models
Dell's Back to School sale covers desktops across its Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines, with savings up to $600 off select models. The Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card and 32 GB of memory is priced at $3,729.99, down from $4,529.99, while compact Dell Pro Micro desktops start under $800. The range spans everyday productivity desktops to high-end gaming rigs. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Includes Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware desktop lines
- Tower, all-in-one, slim, and micro form factors available
- Configurations with Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11
- Options with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5080 graphics for gaming
- Storage options ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB SSDs
- Memory configurations from 8 GB up to 32 GB DDR5
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