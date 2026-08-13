Dell's Back to School monitor deals span budget office displays and high-end gaming screens, with prices from $94.99 up to $849.99 for the Alienware 32" 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. The lineup includes several QD-OLED panels, including the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED Monitor at $599.99, down from $799.99. Shoppers can also find high refresh rate gaming monitors, like the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor at $499.99. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Prices range from $94.99 for a 21.5" Dell Pro monitor to $849.99 for the Alienware 32" 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor
- Includes UltraSharp, 4K, curved, and gaming display options
- Several models feature refresh rates up to 500Hz for gaming
- QD-OLED options available from Dell and Alienware
- Adjustable stands with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot on many models
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The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
This MSI G242LW gaming monitor is now just $47 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price of $100. The monitor pairs a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with an IPS panel rated for 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color coverage. Buy Now at Walmart
- 23.8" IPS panel with full HD 1920x1080 resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- FreeSync support for tear-free gaming
- Anti-flicker and low blue light modes
- Covers 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color ranges
- 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort inputs, weighs 6.83 lb.
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
Dell's desktop lineup spans budget all-in-ones starting around $750 up to high-end Alienware gaming towers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics. Shoppers can find a Dell Slim Desktop with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for $749.99, or step up to an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD for $3,899.99. Several Dell Pro Micro and Slim models are marked as clearance, with savings up to $410 off their listed value. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Desktops starting under $750, including compact and all-in-one models
- Alienware gaming desktops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 graphics
- Configurations with 8 GB to 64 GB of RAM
- Storage options from 256 GB up to 2 TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
- Dell Pro Micro, Slim, Tower, and All-in-One form factors available
Students and teachers can get the Dell XPS 13 Core 5 13.4" Touch Laptop for $600 after verifying education status with Dell Rewards. That's $100 off the current Dell price. Shipping is free. Note that this offer can't be combined with other promotions or the standard 10% student discount. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 5 320 4.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.4" 2560x1600 touch display
- 8GB LPDDR5x RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Graphics
- Windows 11 Home
- Backlit keyboard
Dell's Back to School sale covers laptops across its XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines, with savings reaching up to $900 on select models. The new XPS 13 starts at $699.99, while gaming shoppers can find the Alienware 18 Area-51 marked down to $3,179.99 from $4,479.99. Students can also get an extra 10% off sitewide, with the new XPS 13 available to eligible students starting at $599.99. They ship for free. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Laptops ranging from 13" to 18" screens
- Options across XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines
- Configurations with up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage
- Gaming models available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
Dell's Back to School sale covers laptops across its XPS, Inspiron, Alienware, and Pro lineups, with savings up to $650 off. The Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop drops to $1,899.99 with an RTX 5060 graphics card, while everyday options like the Dell 15 start at $449.99. Shoppers can find 2-in-1 designs, business-focused Pro models, and Copilot+ PCs with AI features across the range. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 13.4" to 16.0"
- Configurations with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors
- Options with up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage
- Gaming laptops available with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics
- 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop options included
- Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro models available
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