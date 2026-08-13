Dell's Back to School sale covers laptops across its XPS, Dell, Dell Pro, and Alienware lines, with savings reaching up to $900 on select models. The new XPS 13 starts at $699.99, while gaming shoppers can find the Alienware 18 Area-51 marked down to $3,179.99 from $4,479.99. Students can also get an extra 10% off sitewide, with the new XPS 13 available to eligible students starting at $599.99. They ship for free. Shop Now at Dell Technologies