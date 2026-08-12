Costco is offering discounts of up to $700 on a range of Intel-powered gaming desktops and laptops. Deals include the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme desktop at $999.99 and the MSI Aegis R2 AI desktop with an RTX 5080 graphics card at $2,999.99. The lineup spans budget-friendly desktops to high-end gaming laptops from brands like ASUS ROG Strix, HP HyperX OMEN, and MSI. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 30. Shop Now at Costco
- Gaming desktops and laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060, 5070, and 5080 graphics
- Options with 16GB to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage
- Laptop screen sizes ranging from 15.3" to 18"
- All models run Windows 11
-
Expires 8/30/2026
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Woot's Prime PC Clearout Deals sale covers a wide mix of desktops, from compact office machines like the refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G5 at $269.99 to gaming towers like the refurbished ASUS ROG G700 with RTX 5080 graphics at $3,349.99. Shoppers looking for a basic work PC or a high-end gaming rig will find options across the price range, with many units being refurbished. Deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The Dell Refurb Strore promo code "AFPRE3460" cuts an extra 45% off all the refurbished Dell Precision 3460 workstations in this section. It puts the starting price at just $440. The Precision 3460 Small Form Factor chassis measures just 3.6" wide with an 11.5" depth, which is notably compact for a workstation-class desktop with a 12th-gen. Intel Core i7 or 13th-gen. Intel Core i5 processor inside. These units are off-lease systems restored to Dell's refurbished standards and backed by a 100-day limited warranty. Shipping is free on all orders here, too. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Small form factor chassis
- 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processors
- 16 GB or 32 GB of memory
- 256 GB up to 1 TB SSD storage options
- 64-bit Windows 11 Pro included
- Available with Nvidia Quadro graphics on select models
Dell's desktop lineup spans budget all-in-ones starting around $750 up to high-end Alienware gaming towers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics. Shoppers can find a Dell Slim Desktop with 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for $749.99, or step up to an Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop with 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD for $3,899.99. Several Dell Pro Micro and Slim models are marked as clearance, with savings up to $410 off their listed value. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Desktops starting under $750, including compact and all-in-one models
- Alienware gaming desktops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 graphics
- Configurations with 8 GB to 64 GB of RAM
- Storage options from 256 GB up to 2 TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home or Pro depending on model
- Dell Pro Micro, Slim, Tower, and All-in-One form factors available
HP's OmniDesk Desktop AI PC is $499.99, down from $1,029.99. That's $225 under our mention from three days ago, the lowest price we could find, and the lowest price we've seen. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with built-in AI features, 8 GB of DDR5 memory, and a 256 GB SSD for everyday computing tasks. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core Ultra 5 225 processor with built-in AI features
- 8 GB DDR5 memory
- 256 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity
- Made with recycled metal and post-consumer recycled plastic
Costco's End of Summer sale spans electronics, home goods, and furniture, with deals on Apple products like the AirPods Pro 3 at $199.99 and the iPad at $399.99. Home appliances are well represented too, including the Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum at $779.99 and the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System at $549.99. Bigger discounts show up on furniture and wellness items, such as $500 off a Thomasville sectional (pictured) and $900 off an Osaki massage chair. Free shipping applies to many items, but check individual product pages for details as it varies. Shop Now at Costco
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for $199.99
- Roborock QX Revo Ultra 2 robot vacuum and mop for $779.99, $200 off
- Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off
- Osaki 3D 4000 LE A.I. Full-Body Massage Chair for $1,999.99, $900 off
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Costco members can use promo code "SUMMERSAMEDAY26" for $10 off same day delivery orders of $35 or more. Alcohol and prescription copays are excluded. The offer is limited to one redemption per membership. Delivery is free on orders of $35 or more. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
Sign In or Register