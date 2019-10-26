New
Dell Small Business · 29 mins ago
Dell 5570 Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop w/ 16GB Optane Memory
$350 $640
free shipping

That's $40 under mention from two weeks ago, $290 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Tips
  • Use coupon code "BIZNB349" to drop the price to $349.99.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory
  • 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cai155w10p3436p
  • Expires 10/26/2019
