eBay · 31 mins ago
Dell 27" 1440p 144Hz LED Gaming Display
$300 $600
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • To get this deal, add it to cart and proceed to checkout.
Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
  • Nvidia G-Sync
  • USB, DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
  • Model: S2716DGR
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
