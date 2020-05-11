Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Dell 24" UltraSharp IPS LCD Monitor
$250 $370
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 178° viewing angle
  • tilt, swivel, and height adjustable
  • HDMI
  • Model: U2419HX
