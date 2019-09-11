Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $37 although we saw it for $16 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Take an extra 17% off laptops, desktops, gaming PCs, and more with coupon code "SAVE17". Shop Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although most stores charge $70 or more for this quantity, Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from over a week ago and a savings of up to $270 on over 80 models. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $140. Buy Now
That's $441 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
