B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Dell 24" AMD FreeSync LED 1080p Display
$140 after rebate $299
free shipping

Thanks to the $100 Visa gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $240 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • You'll bag a $100 Visa Prepaid Gift Card. To claim the gift card, complete this online form.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 1ms response time
  • HDMI and VGA
  • 100mm x 100mm VESA mount compatible
  • Model: S2419HGF
  • Expires 10/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
