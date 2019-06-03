CPO Outlets via eBay offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max Li-ion 10-Tool Combo Kit for the in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $68. Buy Now
Features
  • DeWalt DCD771 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver
  • DeWalt DCF885 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 1/4 in. Impact Driver
  • DeWalt DCG412 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. / 5 in. Grinder
  • DeWalt DCS355 20-volt MAX Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool
  • DeWalt DCS393 20-volt MAX 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw
  • DeWalt DCE100 20-volt MAX Compact Jobsite Blower
  • DeWalt DCS381 20-volt MAX Lithium-Ion Reciprocating Saw
  • DeWalt DCV517 20-volt MAX 1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vac
  • DeWalt DCL040 20-volt MAX LED Work Light
  • DeWalt DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
  • Model: DCK1020D2