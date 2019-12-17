Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware
DeWalt 20V Max XR 5-Tool Combo Kit
$400 $750
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $350. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This price will appear in-cart automatically for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • It's unclear if this will ship in time for Christmas.
Features
  • Hammer Drill/Driver, 1/4" Impact Driver, Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, LED Worklight
  • 2 20V Max 5Ah batteries, charger, and tool case
  • Model: DCK594P2
