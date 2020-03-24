Open Offer in New Tab
Focus Camera · 50 mins ago
DeWalt 20V Max 1/2-Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vacuum Kit
$139 $239
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Focus Camera

Features
  • HEPA wet/dry filter
  • dual clean-up modes
  • 1/2-gallon tank
  • includes battery and charger
  • Model: DCV517M1
  • Expires 3/24/2020
    Published 50 min ago
All Deals Tools & Hardware Focus Camera DeWalt
