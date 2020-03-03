Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 18 mins ago
DeWalt 20V MAX XR Compact Reciprocating Saw
$76 in cart $95
free shipping

That's $53 cheaper than the lowest price we could find for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
  • 4-position blade clamp
  • variable speed trigger
  • up to 2,900 SPM
  • LED work light
  • Model: DCS367BR
  • Expires 3/3/2020
    Published 18 min ago
