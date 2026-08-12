This Panasonic LUMIX S9 with its 18-40mm lens is $1398, down from $1800. That price beats Amazon's recent 90-day average of $1,619. It pairs a full-frame sensor with a compact, lightweight body and a 150-point autofocus system, along with built-in Wi-Fi for quick transfers to a smartphone. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Full-frame mirrorless camera bundled with an S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens
- Compact, lightweight body designed for travel and everyday use
- 150-point hybrid autofocus system
- Records high-resolution video with 10-bit color depth
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for transferring photos and videos to a smartphone
- Uses SD memory cards for storage
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eBay's Nikon sale covers everything from binoculars and golf rangefinders to full-frame mirrorless cameras. A certified refurbished Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10X42 binoculars set runs $124.99, down from $149.95, while a new Nikon Z7II mirrorless camera bundle with a NIKKOR lens is priced at $2,546.95, down from $3,226.94. Both refurbished and brand-new listings are included. Refurbs carry 1- or 2-year warranties backed by Allstate. Shop Now at eBay
eBay offers the Vivitar Popsnap 44MP Digital Camera for $18.40 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $13 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 16x zoom
- 1080p video
Suited for beginners or casual content creators who want a budget entry point into vlogging without committing to a mirrorless or DSLR setup, this 64MP 4K camera comes bundled with a 32GB SD card at $42. Apply coupon code "M9783FWB" to save half. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K video and 64MP image resolution
- 180-degree flip screen for selfies and vlogging
- Integrated webcam and WiFi for instant sharing
- Built-in fill light and creative photography filters
- Includes 32GB SD card
This Panasonic Lumix S9 kit with the 18-40mm lens and camera bag is $400 off the regular price at B&H. The camera pairs a 24.2MP full-frame sensor with 6K30p video recording and 5-axis sensor-shift stabilization in a compact, lightweight body. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 24.2MP full-frame sensor
- 6K30p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording
- C4K/4K60p 4:2:2 10-bit video recording
- 3.0" 1.84m-dot tilt/free-angle touch LCD
- 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization
- ISO range of 100-51200
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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