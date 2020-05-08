Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 41 mins ago
DJI Osmo Action Cam 4K HDR 12MP Waterproof Digital Camera
$199
free shipping

It's a $46 drop since November, a low by $30, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 12.3MP Sony IMX577 CMOS image sensor
  • 4K HDR video at 60fps & 100 Mbps
  • EIS (electronic image stabilization) stable, shake-free footage
  • 8x slow motion @ 1080p 240 fps
  • water-resistant up to 36 feet
  • 802.11 ac Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2
  • supports microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC formats
  • Model: CP.OS.00000020.01
