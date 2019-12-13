Open Offer in New Tab
DJI Mavic Air 4K Drone
$769 $799
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Greentoe

Tips
  • Enter $769 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your item delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • 4K video capture and 12MP photo capture
  • GPS- & vision position-based navigation
  • top speed of up to 43 mph
  • 21-minute flight time
  • Model: CP.PT.00000130.01
