Greentoe · 25 mins ago
DJI Mavic 2 Pro with Smart Controller
$1,679 $2,199
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Greentoe

Tips
  • Enter $1,679 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your item delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • Hasselblad 20MP / UHD 4K gimbal camera
  • 1" CMOS + f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture
  • up to 47.7 mph speeds
  • up to 31 minute flight time
  • Model: CP.MA.00000021.01
