New
eBay · 46 mins ago
CyberPower 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-Pack
$8 $13
free shipping

Wholesale Connection via eBay offers the CyberPower 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-Pack in White for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now

Features
  • 2-ft. power cord
  • wall-mountable
  • impact-resistant casing
  • Model: MP1044NN
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Surge Protectors eBay CyberPower
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register