Wholesale Connection via eBay offers the CyberPower 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-Pack in White for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower CSB300W Essential Surge Protector for $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the APC 6 Outlet U-Shaped Surge Protector for Desk Mounting in White for $34.46 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Bestek via Amazon offers the Bestek 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip 2-Pack for $17.99. Coupon code "VCXDFQ2G" drops the price to $10.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector with 2 USB Ports 4-Pack for $29.59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. (For further reference, we saw one for $10 in May.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower 6-Outlet 2-USB Swivel Surge Protector in White or Black for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the CyberPower Grounding Adapter 2-Pack for $1.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
