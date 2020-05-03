Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Newegg · 50 mins ago
Crucial MX500 1TB SATA 6Gbps Internal SSD
$110 $200
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "EMCDKDG38".
Features
  • Sequential reads/writes up to 560/510 MB/s
  • Model: MX500
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EMCDKDG38"
  • Expires 5/3/2020
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives Newegg Crucial Technology
SATA SSD 1TB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register