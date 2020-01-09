Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 53 mins ago
Craftsman 42-Piece Zipper Case Tool Set
$20 $50
pickup at Sears

That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.94 shipping charge.
  • black oxide coats hex keys for corrosion resistance
  • padded zip case
  • includes metric and standard sockets
  • Model: 41242
